Demolition work underway on Offaly supermarket

A new, state of the art Lidl store opened recently on the Tullamore Road in Birr and the old building is being demolished to make room for more car parking spaces.

The external walls have been removed and all that remains as of today is the roof and the pillars supporting it. Once the work is complete and the existing building is completely demolished and the site is cleared, a number of extra car parking spaces will be created for the new store pictured below.