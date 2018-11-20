Offaly County Council ratifies draft budget for 2019 - spending increased by €4.5m

Elected members of Offaly County Council adopted the local authority's 2019 budget, with slight amendments, at a special meeting on Monday, November 19.

Councillors were given the opportunity to question the provision of finance with members of management with the only significant amendment made to increase the funding for public swimming pools in each Municipal District by €10,000.

A recommendation from the Director of Finance to set aside €100,000 of the allocation given to each municipal district for discretionary spending for use with regard to matched funding projects was also undertaken by councillors.

After considerable discussion and a brief reprieve for political groupings to discuss the document, Budget 2019 was proposed by Cllr Peter Ormond and seconded by Cllr Tommy McKeigue. It was supported by all members present, although one member, Cllr Frank Moran, was absent having earlier stormed out of the meeting saying, "I will not be supporting this budget proposal."

Offaly County Council will increase spending in 2019 with overall spending rising from €55.4 million in 2018 to €59.8 million, an increase of €4.4 million. The biggest headline increases for 2019 come in housing and roads.

The council plans to increase its spend on housing from €11.5 million to €11.8 million while roads will see funding jump from a total of €13.2 million in 2018 to €16.2 million in 2019.

Within housing, the biggest increase is in the administration of the council's homeless service. Spending of €260,600 in 2018 will increase to €560,600 in 2019. There will be increases in spending on housing assessment, allocation and transfer, the HAP programme and the RAS and Leasing Programme. The Budget also commits the council to a top priority of "increasing social housing supply via all available means" with the council expected to provide almost 500 social housing units as part of the government's Rebuilding Ireland plan 2017-2021.

The roads budget will increase from approximately €13 million to €16 million in 2019. This increase is largely seen in a budget increase of €1.4 million in the provision of national secondary road reconstruction and overlay from €550,000 in 2018 to €1.9 million in 2019. Local road surface dressing will also see a noted increase in funding from around €1.5 million to €3.6 million in 2019.

Elsewhere, €2.6 million will be spent on recreational services and amenities with councillors moving to increase the funding for public swimming pools by €10,000 across the municipal districts. This represents a funding injection of over €200,000 year on year. Leisure facilities operations were due to receive €178,000 in council funding.

Over €6 million will be spent on 'miscellaneous' expenses in 2019, including machinery operations, debt management, register of electors costs, and councillors' expenses. The expenses bill for local authority members will total €74,000 in 2019, while a budget of €2,885 has been set aside for conferences abroad.

A general municipal district allocation of €510,000 will be divided between Tullamore, Edenderry and Birr, with each district committing to set aside €100,000 of their funding for use as match funding for projects in their respective localities. Other miscellaneous expenses include €79,518 to be spent on the running of print and postal services within the council, while the administration of the payroll costs over €130,000.