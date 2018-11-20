'Protect the Midlands' - Offaly TD calls on the government to step up

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has called on the Government to make commitments to the workers facing redundancy as a result of the diversification of Bord na Móna operations in Offaly.

The Offaly TD was welcoming the confirmation from the ESB that the planning application for West Offaly Power has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála. The planning application commits to ending the combustion of peat by the end of 2027.

“I look forward to studying the planning application which will be published this week and I believe the in-depth process which Edenderry Power Plant went through should be viewed as a successful blueprint for the planning process. I would encourage the public at large with an interest in climate change to allow Bord na Móna and the ESB the space and time to live up to commitments outlined in the plan," Barry said.

“In regards to the voluntary redundancy package which has been announced, while I do believe the €40 million package will go some way to putting workers at ease, it is most disappointing that it has omitted the option for a reduced pension for those aged between 50 and 60 years of age, as had been the case when Littleton Peat Briquette Plant closed in Co. Tipperary."

“I recently attended a meeting with Offaly County Council who brought together the management of Bord na Móna as well as stakeholders in an effort to create education and upskilling opportunities for those made redundant. It is imperative that these people get assistance with redeployment both within the Bord na Móna organisation and externally," Cowen added.

“Following the announcement of the job losses from Bord na Móna, I sought the Taoiseach’s support in establishing a ‘Sustainable Transition Forum’, the Government committed to making such an application for this Forum, however to my knowledge, no such application has been made."

“I also submitted a proposal on the establishment of a ‘Regeneration Transition Fund’ to be financed by ring-fencing the annual proceeds of the Solid Carbon Tax. I believe this fund, which amounted to 24 million euro last year alone, should be used to attract new industries into areas which have suffered an economic decline as a result of initiatives taken to combat climate change."

"This fund could, therefore, be used to help replace jobs lost as a result of the diversification of Bord na Móna operations in Co. Offaly. To date the Government have made no mention of committing to this proposal and it appears that despite the numerous proactive suggestions being made, the Government would rather ignore the challenges facing Co. Offaly and the midlands."

“This week I will be travelling along with my Party colleague, Councillor Eamon Dooley, to Brussels where we will meet with the relevant Commissioners and their staff in order to commence that cause on behalf of our constituents. The Fianna Fáil Party are prepared to lead on this issue, it is vitally important that a properly financed and substantial investment vehicle is established to help identify and support much needed replacement industries, this is a priority for us,” concluded Deputy Cowen.