'It's a disgrace' - Offaly County Councillor storms out of budget meeting

There were fiery exchanges at Offaly County Council statutory budget meeting on Monday, November 19 when Cllr Frank Moran stormed out stating “I will not support this budget proposal."

The incident happened while councillors were questioning council management on the contents of the draft 2019 budget of the local authority.

“I raised five queries in relation to the draft budget presented to members at our monthly meeting and the response I received from the Director of Services and Head of Finance to two of my questions were questionable," Cllr Moran commented.

"However, I was not offered the opportunity to challenge their replies which as far as I am concerned is standard practice for as long as I have been a councillor," he added.

"My first query was in relation to public lighting and I suggested taking €35,000 out of the operating costs and placing into the new public lighting improvements section raising the total to €120,000 (€40,000 per Municipal District)."

Director of Services Sean Murray informed Cllr Moran that his suggestion was not possible but Cllr Moran was not satisfied with his response.

"The Director of Services responded to my query with what I consider scaremongering concluding, 'lights might need to be switched off.' I believe this totally unsatisfactory and when I requested to respond the Cathaoirleach at the time did not afford me this opportunity," Cllr Moran continued.

Cllr Moran's second query was in relation to putting expenses not used by members into updating the register of electors. "I asked what was left over from last year. The Head of Finance did not give me a figure and my question remained unanswered. This was something I wished to challenge, however my right to do so was not forthcoming," Cllr Moran said.

In response to this query from Cllr Moran, Head of Finance with Offaly County Council, Declan Conlon, said he could not comment on expenses not used in 2018 because "we are not at the end of 2018 yet and people take their expenses at different rates and times."

At the time, a number of councillors had asked questions and Cathaoirleach Danny Owens told Cllr Moran that he would return to him at the end, once other members had spoken and delivered questions. In the meantime, Cllr Peter Ormond raised his hand and was afforded the opportunity to speak for a second time, raising issues he had already questioned management on earlier.

Cllr Moran then stood up and said, "I was told I had to wait until the end. I think it's a disgrace and I won't be supporting this budget anyway." He then proceeded to leave the chamber while the meeting continued.

“The people of my electoral area voted for me to be their voice within the chamber and this basic right was taken from me and I will not stand for this as long as I have the privilege to serve my community," Cllr Moran said of the incident.

Concluding Cllr Moran stated, “what annoyed me most about Monday’s episode is the fact that I submitted my questions a day in advance of the meeting, giving the management team an opportunity to have the answers ready.”

The 2019 budget was later adopted by members in the absence of Cllr Moran. He was proposed by Cllr Peter Ormond and seconded by Cllr Tommy McKeigue with slight amendments.