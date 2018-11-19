Woman found dead outside house in the Midlands

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in the Midlands in recent days.

The woman, aged in her 30s at Grace Park Road, Athlone, was discovered outside a house at 9.15pm on Friday, November 16.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Monday morning at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Gardaí do not suspect foul play in the woman's death.