Woman found dead outside house in the Midlands
Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in the Midlands in recent days.
The woman, aged in her 30s at Grace Park Road, Athlone, was discovered outside a house at 9.15pm on Friday, November 16.
A post-mortem examination was completed on Monday morning at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.
Gardaí do not suspect foul play in the woman's death.
