Name change for Tullamore bar under new management

A Tullamore bar will open its doors tonight, Friday, November 16, under new management and a new name.

The premises formerly known as 'Tanyard Lane' have been rebranded as 'William St. Bar & Eatery. The bar has recently been taken over by new managers.

In a statement, they said, "We are delighted to say that we are going from craft to draught and rebranding Tanyard Lane as William St. Bar & Eatery."

Under new management, William St. is Tullamore's newest hot spot with a classic gastropub, a selection of the best beers on draught and DJ entertainment all weekend playing the best 'Now That's What I Call Music!" tracks.

"We will be opening our doors for the first time today at 5 pm so drop by to say hi."

Follow William St. on Instagram for all updates and entertainment announcements.