UPDATE: Trains running again through Offaly but delays continue
UPDATE: Trains running again through Offaly but delays continue
UPDATE: Trains running again through Offaly but delays continue
The 9.30am Galway to Heuston train has moved on again after an incident this morning on the line.
The train struck an animal near Athlone and was heavily delayed however it has now moved on.
Currently it 50 minutes late and Irish Rail so to expect up to 40 minute delays to Westport/Galway services but these will ease over the course of the day.
Update: 09:30 Galway Heuston has moved on after hitting an animal near Athlone. Currently 50mins late. Expect up to 40min delays to Westport/Galway services, but this will begin to ease— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 16, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on