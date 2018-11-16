UPDATE: Trains running again through Offaly but delays continue

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

The 9.30am Galway to Heuston train has moved on again after an incident this morning on the line. 

The train struck an animal near Athlone and was heavily delayed however it has now moved on. 

Currently it 50 minutes late and Irish Rail so to expect up to 40 minute delays to Westport/Galway services but these will ease over the course of the day.