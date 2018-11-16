Tullamore hospital hit by cyber attack

The HSE has confirmed that there has been a cyber attack on the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

What is described as a Windows Ransomware attack took place on Wednesday and affected the Laboratory Information System and associated IT infrastructure.

The hospital says it has been assured that this is an isolated incident and there is 'no evidence of contagion beyond the initial attack'.

Since the attack, the Hospital has been working in conjunction with the HSE Office of the Chief Information Officer to restore the system and reinstate a functional LIS within a reconfigured secure HSE environment.

The hospital has stressed that there has been 'no impact on patient care' and business continuity plans are in operation until the full system is restored.

The HSE have informed the Data Protection Commission on a precautionary basis.