Man armed with knife raids Offaly bookies shop

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident of armed burglary in Edenderry.

Gardaí were called to the premises of Boylesports bookies shop on JKL Street, Edenderry at approximately 8.30pm on Thursday evening, November 15, where the alleged incident took place.

Staff reported that a man entered the premises armed with a knife and stole a sum of cash, gardaí told the Offaly Express.

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Gardaí were at the scene for a number of hours on Thursday night as they bid to determine the circumstances of the robbery.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say investigations are ongoing. Witnesses to the incident can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.