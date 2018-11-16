GALLERY: 20 pictures of Birr from the Offaly Express archives

The Birr Community Games U-14 hurling side that defeated Lenadoon of Antrim to capture the Ard Comhairle Trophy and National Community Games gold medals in 1993 at Mosney.

Front row L to R: Rory Hanniffy, Andy Fox, Paul Carroll (capt.), Richie Fitzsimons, Ken O’Donovan, Fergus Gibbons and Willie Murphy. Middle; Alan Walsh, David Carter, Jonathan Kelly, Padraic Molloy, Brian Hogan, John Paul O’Meara, Stephen Brown, Aonghus Gibbons, Eamon O’Meara and Martin Spillane (National Community Games Vice President). Back; Peter Pardy, Adrian Guinan, Ross O’Donovan, John Kennedy, Barry Ryan and Paul Molloy.