Roadworks to continue on section of major Offaly road until tomorrow

A section of the N52 in Birr will be closed for works for a period of time today and tomorrow (Friday).
The section of the busy road just on the outskirts of Birr between the turn-off for High St and Riverstown will be closed until 6pm this evening (Thursday) and then again from 8am until 6pm on Friday.
There will also be a stop go system in place on the same stretch of road south of Riverstown, at the Waterloo junction from 7am to 7pm today and tomorrow (Friday).
