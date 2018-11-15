Offaly councillor calls for strategic plan for Bord na Mona landbank

Fine Gael Offaly County Councillor, Noel Cribbin, has called for a strategic plan for the massive Bord na Mona landbank at the Edenderry Municipal November meeting.

He asked for such a plan which would include “over 100,000 acres” to be implemented immediately. "This landbank starts at the Timahoe works less than 25 miles from Dublin city centre and stretches down to Birr," Noel said.

Cribbin also met this week with Communications Minister Richard Bruton in his office regarding the job losses in Bord na Mona in recent weeks. In the meeting, Cribbin says he "expressed the view to him that this massive landbank is a unique opportunity, never to be repeated and urged that a high-level strategic plan be put in place to put the right projects in the right locations."

"This plan requires a high-level representative group with the imagination to see and plan for all possibilities now and into the future that this opportunity opens up. There is room for everything; housing, business zones, industrial zones, tourism, industrial hubs, renewable energy, water reservoirs, fish farms, horticulture, forestry, waste disposal, tyres reclining and so on," Cribbin claimed.

"However, all of this has to be planned out strategically and properly and the full maximum use made by the government of this unique and once off landbank"

"This opportunity has to be used to replace over 70 years of great employment for thousands with Bord Na Mona with new and sustainable job opportunities for thousands into the next 70 years," Cribbin concluded.