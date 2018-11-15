Former Offaly manager nominated for 'Sports Book of the Year'

Renowned UCD historian and former Offaly football manager Paul Rouse has been nominated in the sports category of the Irish Book Awards.

The Tullamore man's historical non-fiction book, 'The Hurlers,' which charts the history of the sport in Ireland has been nominated for the 'Sports Book of the Year.'

The Irish Book Awards are a set of industry-recognition awards set up by a coalition of Irish booksellers in 2007. From a small base of three initial categories, the awards now include fifteen categories spanning the literary genres. Thousands of ordinary readers vote to select the winners every year.

You can vote for Paul's book here.

As well as for his book, Rouse rose to prominence on the national sporting front early in the summer of 2018 when his was the surprise name announced as the interim Offaly manager following the sacking of Stephen Wallace.

He led the county to a qualifier win over Antrim and a two-point home defeat at the hands of Division 2 outfit Clare in O'Connor Park.

He later indicated he wouldn't be taking on the job full-time, citing work and family commitments. He was also a prominent contributor to the acclaimed RTE hurling documentary 'The Game' where he shared many anecdotes uncovered in his writing of 'The Hurlers.'

His book faces stiff competition in the Sports Book of the Year category from Andy Lee's 'Fighter'; Cora Staunton's 'Game Changer'; Davy Fitzgerald's 'At All Costs'; Rosemary Smith's 'Driven'; and Sean Cavanagh's 'The Obsession: My Autobiography.'

Votes may be cast until Friday 23 November, and the winners will be announced at the gala ceremony in The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road on Tuesday, 27th November.

This year, the An Post Irish Book Awards will be presented by Keelin Shanley and a one-hour highlight television programme will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Thursday 29 November at 10.45pm.