Offaly TD slams government over home help waiting lists

Today in the Dáil, Offaly Independent TD Carol Nolan challenged the Taoiseach on the Government’s "abdication of responsibility to older carers."

Speaking under Promised Legislation Deputy Nolan stated that the programme for Government makes reference to taking care of our elderly people through the provision of adequate supports.

Deputy Nolan stated that there were currently 570 people in Laois-Offaly waiting for Home Help hours and that many of those waiting are elderly carers experiencing ill health themselves while struggling to provide care to their loved ones.

She said that it was unacceptable that many of these carers are left to struggle in this task alone. Elderly carers must be prioritised for support in the form of home help hours and home care packages. There is currently a chronic shortage of Home Help hours and Home Care Packages in Laois/Offaly.

The Independent TD concluded by calling for More Home-Help hours for people in Laois/Offaly who have been "left languishing on long waiting lists for an unacceptably long period of time."

Deputy Nolan concluded by saying that this has been an issue for some time now and that she has repeatedly raised it on the floor of the Dáil, she said that it is an insult to leave elderly couples who struggle with ill health without adequate support.

Deputy Nolan called on the government to make provision for more home help hours and home help packages in Laois/Offaly without delay.