Shane Lowry to play golf classic for former club goalkeeper diagnosed with cancer

Offaly golfing star Shane Lowry is set to take part in a fundraising golf classic to be held over Christmas for his fellow Clara man John Buckley.

Former Clara goalkeeper and U15 Clara GAA manager Buckley (41) was diagnosed with cancer in recent weeks as he prepared his U15 charges for championship battle and rehearsed for a Eurovision club fundraiser.

John's diagnosis has shocked the local area and prompted former All-Ireland referee and Clara club chairman Brian Gavin to come up with the golfing fundraiser.

Having led his young U15 team with distinction, John was unable to attend their championship quarter-final defeat to St Broughan's over the Halloween period.

The golf classic in aid of John will take place in Esker Hills Golf Club on Saturday, December 29 and will be attended by PGA Tour star Shane Lowry, who grew up within GAA and golfing circles in the town.

