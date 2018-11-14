Emergency road closure on N80 between Laois and Offaly

An emergency road closure on the N80 between Laois and Offaly disturbed commuters travelling between the two counties on Wednesday morning.

Laois County Council has issued an emergency road closure to carry out 'emergency road repairs'.

A stretch of the road is closed near the junction for Clonaghadoo on the main road between Mountmellick and Killeigh.

Two different diversions are in place one through Rosenallis and one through Geashill.

There were reports of heavy traffic on the diversion routes on Wednesday morning.

More information to follow on the reason for emergency road repairs.