Revenue seize a major haul of illegal cigarettes in the midlands

Revenue has announced a big seizure of illegal cigarettes in the midlands.

As part of a intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 26,000 cigarettes during a search, under warrant, of an apartment in Portlaoise, Laois, last Friday November 9.

The cigarettes were branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘West’, ‘L&M’, ’Pall Mall’, ‘Winston’, ‘LD’, ‘Chesterfield’ and ‘NZ’.

They have an estimated retail value of €16,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €13,000.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Siochána.

A man in his 50's was questioned and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

This seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Businesses or members of the public with any information regarding the smuggling are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.