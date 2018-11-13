Escalation Policy activated again at Tullamore Hospital amid chronic overcrowding

The HSE's Escalation Policy has been activated again at Tullamore Hospital amid serious overcrowding. The policy has been used at the hospital multiple times in the last two weeks.

In a statement, management said, "Tullamore Hospital is very busy today, Tuesday, November 13 with 16 patients requiring admission to an inpatient bed in the Emergency Department."

"The escalation policy is activated and patients are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital manages the peak in attendance and additional demand on the service."

"The Hospital regrets any delays experienced by our patients. Hospital Management are working to implement measures so that patients can transfer to wards and hospital beds as quickly as possible and are working with Community Health Organisations to minimise discharge delays for patients."