Tullamore students nominated for humanitarian award after #SaveNonso campaign

The students of Tullamore College have been nominated for a humanitarian award at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year Awards.

The students from Tullamore College have been shortlisted for the Student Initiative Award for their campaign to successfully revoke, on human rights grounds, the deportation order of their friend and classmate Nonso Moujeke. They are joined in this category by Jessie Clohisey of Sail Against Suicide and medical student Niveta Ramakrishnan.

When the students and teachers in Tullamore College learned that 14-year-old Nigerian student Nonso Moujeke and his mother and older brother were to be deported, the school community rallied around Nonso and started a campaign opposing the deportation, on human rights grounds. The Moujeke family had been living in Ireland for 12 years.

The Tullamore College students conducted a social media campaign which was carried by all local and national media outlets and they also secured over 22,000 signatures on a petition. The school galvanized not just the local community but their voice was heard on an international stage as they received messages of support from all over the world.

On October 10, the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) of the Department of Justice and Equality, confirmed that the Moujeke family had been granted permission to remain in the State.

Meanwhile, Emma Mhic Mhathúna (In Memory), Mark Mullan and Alice Leahy have been shortlisted for the title award of the night, Humanitarian of the Year.

The winners in all categories will be announced at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards Ball which takes place on November 24 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road Dublin. P

at Hume will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award, the Irish Defence Forces will be given a very special honour, and Irish Red Cross ambassador Jason Black who summited K2 this summer will also be in attendance on the night.