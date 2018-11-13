Bord na Mona workers will be able to avail of voluntary redundancy scheme

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed confirmation from her Government colleague, Minister for Finance & Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe TD that he has approved the Voluntary Redundancy Scheme for Bord na Móna workers following the company’s recent announcement of job losses and its decarbonisation restructuring.

“Minister Donohoe has confirmed to me this morning that he has approved the package for local Bord na Móna workers. I have been working closely with Minister Donohoe and the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton TD to ensure that this package was approved without undue delay.," Marcella commented.

“The workers and their families will now have the information that they need to allow them to consider the package on offer."

“The Government has approved the decision of the company to change the terms of the Voluntary Redundancy Scheme that was agreed in 2013 and I am delighted that this package is now attractive and generous for workers. Minister Donohoe has confirmed to me that the statutory element of the package is the same as the 2013 deal but that the workers can now avail of an ex-gratia payment of 4 weeks per year of employment. This is an increase from the previous deal of 3 weeks per year served," she explained

“The cap on the total weeks payable under this ex-gratia payment has been increased from 78 weeks to 104 weeks and that crucially, this deal does not include any age limit for workers."

“I am very confident as the local Government Deputy that this package is providing a good deal for workers. I know from my ongoing negotiations with workers in recent weeks that they were anxious to obtain this approval to allow them to weigh up their options."

“I will continue to work hard to ensure that all the agencies of Government will support workers in a meaningful way during this transition and Bord na Móna has reassured all stakeholders that they will ensure that the necessary supports will be made available to workers who choose to avail of this Voluntary Redundancy Scheme," Marcella concluded.