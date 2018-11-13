Offaly GAA club hit by callous burglary
Offaly GAA club hit by callous burglary
An Offaly GAA club has been hit by an incident of burglary.
Gardaí are investigating after an expensive ride-on lawnmower was stolen from the Raheen GAA Geashill clubhouse earlier this month.
The incident occurred at some time between 4:30pm on November 3 and 8am on November 4.
PICTURED: An example of the lawnmower stolen from the clubhouse
Anyone with information regarding the incident or stolen property is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on