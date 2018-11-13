Offaly GAA club hit by callous burglary

An Offaly GAA club has been hit by an incident of burglary.

Gardaí are investigating after an expensive ride-on lawnmower was stolen from the Raheen GAA Geashill clubhouse earlier this month.

The incident occurred at some time between 4:30pm on November 3 and 8am on November 4.

PICTURED: An example of the lawnmower stolen from the clubhouse

Anyone with information regarding the incident or stolen property is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station.