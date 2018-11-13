Offaly GAA club hit by callous burglary

Offaly GAA club hit by callous burglary

An Offaly GAA club has been hit by an incident of burglary.

Gardaí are investigating after an expensive ride-on lawnmower was stolen from the Raheen GAA Geashill clubhouse earlier this month.

The incident occurred at some time between 4:30pm on November 3 and 8am on November 4. 

PICTURED: An example of the lawnmower stolen from the clubhouse

Anyone with information regarding the incident or stolen property is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station.