Electric dream for Offaly grandmother who wins electric car on Winning Streak

An Offaly grandmother, originally from Westmeath, won prizes to the value of €30,000 on last Saturday’s Winning Streak TV gameshow, including an electric car with a value of €25,000.

For the past week Agnes Gannon has developed a celebrity status in Tullamore in Co. Offaly as she prepared to go on Winning Streak. Her friends and neighbours in the community have been wishing her the best of luck ahead of last Saturday’s show.

Agnes is originally from Kilbeggan in Co. Westmeath but she moved to Tullamore more than 50 years ago, just before she married her husband Michael.

She and Michael have three adult children: Gerard, Deirdre and Aine. Agnes also has eight grandchildren who were all in attendance in RTÉ studios as she picked up her €30,000 in prizes from Winning Streak presenters, Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

Back in her working life Agnes was a carer who worked in the community for the HSE and looking after elderly people in their own homes.

With her Winning Streak winnings, Agnes wants to treat her children and grandchildren after she pays off some bills.

A brand new-look Winning Streak scratch card is available in the 5,900 National Lottery retailers all over the country, where as well as the chance to appear on the Winning Streak TV game show if you get three stars, players will also be in with a chance to win some great cash prizes up to €5,000.

The odds for those who purchase a Winning Streak to win is 1 in 1.76 to win a cash or three star prize. Players can also send their scratch card stubs into the National Lottery where each week, on the show, a player will be drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000. The winner of this week’s cruise is Christina Cawley from Sandyford in Dublin.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. But this series a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5.3 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago. In 2017 alone, the National Lottery raised over €226 million for such good causes.