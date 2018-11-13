Local TD calls for 'rent freeze' as Laois-Offaly rents surge by 30%

Laois TD and future Laois-Offaly election candidate Brian Stanley has called for a rent freeze after the latest Daft.ie report showed a 30% rent increase across both counties since the boom.

The Daft.ie Rental Price Report for quarter 3 of 2018 also indicates that average asking rents continue to rise with rents being up by 12% in Laois and 11.3% in Offaly in the past year.

Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley said, "Rents continue to spiral out of control and Government continue to take no action. Incredibly we still have no rent controls in Laois and Offaly."

"To halt these ever spiralling rents Sinn Féin have proposed a 3 year rent freeze, and in the recent budget, as Fianna Fáil amazingly actually sought tax relief for landlords, Sinn Féin also proposed an 8.6% tax relief for the renters," he claimed.

"Average monthly rent is now €915 in Laois and in Offaly is €868. This rise in rents means people simply cannot afford to save for a mortgage deposit and it is pushing a whole generation away from ever owning their own home."

“A large number of landlords are serving notices to tenants to terminate their tenancies on the basis that either a family member needs the home to live in or they are going to renovate the dwelling. What is actually happening is the property is painted and re-let for a much higher rent," he added.

"We need to see an immediate three-year rent freeze introduced and tax relief for tenants. The Residential Tenancies Board must be giving additional power and resources to investigate rent hikes. This must be done in tandem with the rollout of an affordable rental scheme."

"Budget 2019 has come and gone an instead of implementing a rent freeze and granting tax relief for tenants the government instead granted tax relief to landlords."

"Renters and enforcing renters rights remain bottom of the pile for this government and this must change," Brian concluded.