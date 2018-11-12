Two-thirds of Tullamore Hospital staff don't avail of flu vaccine

Figures released to the Offaly Express from the HSE reveal that two-thirds of staff within Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, did not avail of the flu jab in the last year.

Across the Dublin Midland Hospital Group last year, of which Tullamore Hospital is a member, there were 5,330 members of staff who received the flu vaccine across the Group last year. The average uptake rate across all hospitals within the HSE was 43.3%.

Tullamore Hospital's figure falls below that with the report showing just 33% of staff, or 405 staff members, availed of the vaccine.

Tullamore Hospital has the lowest uptake rate across the Dublin Midland Hospital Group. 52.9% of Tallaght Hospital staff availed of the vaccine, the highest of any DMHG hospital, while Portlaoise Hospital was second from last to Tullamore with a 33.8% uptake rate.

Coombe Women's Hospital saw 51.8% of staff avail of the vaccine, St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin has a 49.1% uptake rate, Naas General Hospital 43.8% and St. James's Hospital 39.9%.

Responding to the figures, Tullamore Hospital told the Offaly Express, "the 2018 flu vaccination uptake target this year is 60% and a number of significant measures have been taken to improve uptake rates including training more peer to peer vaccinators to make the vaccine more accessible and further promotion and availability of the staff education and awareness video."

The HSE last week released a campaign to raise awareness of the risks of flu to staff and the general public, including a video interview with former All-Star hurler Sean Treacy who ended up in a coma as a result of a serious strain of flu in 2013.

This new video devised from the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group aims to address these concerns expressed by staff in an effort to promote awareness of the benefits of being vaccinated for the protection of themselves and their families.

The 2017/2018 flu season was very drawn out and the number of outbreaks, confirmed hospitalised cases, ICU cases, and associated deaths exceeded all previous records in Ireland, including the 2009 pandemic. All age groups were affected with a particularly severe impact on older cohorts. There were nearly 5,000 confirmed influenza cases hospitalized last year when compared to nearly 1,500 in the 2016/2017 season.

Healthcare workers are up to 10 times more likely to get the flu than the general population. In an impassioned plea to health care workers and the wider public, Séan Treacy said: “I was very healthy, I had no health issues and suddenly I contracted the flu virus and my health and lifestyle changed from that day on. I nearly died, I was very lucky."

Ms Eileen Whelan, Chief Director of Nursing & Midwifery & Quality at the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group commented: “Flu is responsible for between 200 and 500 deaths each year in Ireland and in a severe season it can cause up to 1,000 deaths. The best way to prevent flu is to get the flu vaccine."

"Flu vaccine is a safe, effective way to help prevent flu infection, avoid hospitalisation and flu-related deaths and illnesses. The flu vaccine is the only defence against the flu, yet many healthcare workers fail to get vaccinated and put themselves and patients at risk of serious illness."