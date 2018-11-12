Escalation Policy activated at Tullamore Hospital

The HSE's Escalation Policy has once again been activated at Tullamore Hospital amid serious A&E overcrowding.

In a statement, the hospital said it was "extremely busy this morning, Monday, November 12, with many patients requiring admission."

"There are currently 18 people in the emergency department and 16 admitted and awaiting an inpatient bed. There were 75 people attending the Emergency Department on Sunday, November 11," the statement revealed.

"The Hospital is complying with the HSE escalation policy and all measures are being taken to address the current situation, including active discharge planning by working with patients, families and Community Health Organisations to plan discharges so beds can be available for those admitted."

"The Hospital regrets any delays experienced by our patients. People are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital prioritises care for patients most in need. People are asked to consider all their healthcare options, including Injury units or GP and Out of Hours Services which may provide more appropriate and comfortable healthcare for those who are not in need of urgent attention."