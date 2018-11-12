'A child will be killed' – Residents raise concerns over 'speed demons' on busy Tullamore road

Residents living on a busy road in Tullamore have raised serious concerns over the speed at which some motorists are travelling in their area.

A resident on the Clara Road contacted the Offaly Express last week to highlight the situation which they think could end up in very tragic circumstances.

Speaking to the Offaly Express, the resident said, “the speed some cars travel in and out this road is incredibly dangerous. I have seen some motorists overtaking on the way in and out the road and they must be going well over 100 kilometres per hour."

"It's really terrifying when you realise that there is a pedestrian crossing from Brendan Dolan's to Arden View where there are always people crossing the road. If no one does something about this, a child will be killed," they added.

"They can't judge the speed these cars are flying in the road and you can't even see them when you are crossing over from Brendan Dolan's. I hope it doesn't take something tragic like that for something to be done.”

The Offaly Express spent 45 minutes observing the road over the weekend and we witnessed one incident where a motorist coming in the road towards Tullamore overtook another at speed. While we did not have a speed gun, there was no doubt that some cars were travelling significantly faster than others on the stretch of road.

While we were there observing the traffic, we spoke to a pedestrian who lives in the area.

He commented, “I'm just amazed there hasn't been an accident at the top of Moylena as cars come out on to the Clara Road. It's fierce difficult to see what's coming from the town at the best of times but the speed those speed demons come out that road means you are taking your life into your hands every time you try to get across the road. And then, if you do get out in front of one of them, they drive right in your boot all the way in the road or sometimes they'll just fly by you. The gardai used to be set up there regularly with a speed trap but I haven't seen them now in a good while. And for a while there was one of those things that told drivers their speed and told them to slow down but that's gone now too."

Do you have concerns over speeding or other dangerous driving in your area? Contact the Offaly Express to news@offalyexpress.ie or send us a message via Facebook @offalynews