Offaly courier company lodges application to construct distribution warehouse
Offaly courier company lodges application to construct distribution warehouse
Axis Business Park in Tullamore
An Offaly courier company has lodged an application with Offaly County County Council to construct a distribution warehouse.
Ravenhill Couriers is planning to build the new facility at Axis Businnes Park on the Clara Road in Tullamore.
The single storey distribution warehouse building will consist of a ground floor warehouse and offices.
The development will also consist of a new site entrance and access road, car and HGV parking spaces, service yard and loading and unloading bays.
A decision on the application is due from the local authority in early January, 2019.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on