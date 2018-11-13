Offaly courier company lodges application to construct distribution warehouse

An Offaly courier company has lodged an application with Offaly County County Council to construct a distribution warehouse.

Ravenhill Couriers is planning to build the new facility at Axis Businnes Park on the Clara Road in Tullamore.

The single storey distribution warehouse building will consist of a ground floor warehouse and offices.

The development will also consist of a new site entrance and access road, car and HGV parking spaces, service yard and loading and unloading bays.

A decision on the application is due from the local authority in early January, 2019.