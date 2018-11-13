Offaly restaurant and guesthouse planning to extend

An Offaly restaurant and guesthouse is planning an extension including three additional bedrooms and additional space for dining.

Spinners on Castle Street in Birr has lodged an application with Offaly County Council seeking permission for a number of changes.

It is seeking to change the use of an existing storage barn to a private dwelling and three commercial elements, an en-suite bedroom, new toilet block and additional space for dining.

The application is also seeking to make alterations to the north west elevation to include a new fire escape and the change of use of a first-floor private living space to commercial usage providing three additional en-suite bedrooms, with an extension to the existing restaurant on the ground floor.

The works are proposed to and within the curtilage of a protected structure listed under the record of protected structures in the Birr town and environs development plan.