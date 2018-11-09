M7 closed northbound through Offaly following crash

The M7 is partially closed this Friday evening, November 9, following a serious collision, AA Roadwatch is reporting.

They say that the route is closed northbound at J23 Moneygall following the collision.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are urged to exercise caution in the area.

With weather conditions currently under a Status Yellow for wind and rain in the area and across the country, authorities are appealing to motorists to slow down and allow extra time for their journeys.

