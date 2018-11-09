Offaly woman arrested and brought to court over pub incident

Two women with addresses in Offaly and Laois appeared befored in Portlaoise District Court last week with a total of 13 charges between them from an incident last June at a Portarlington pub.

The incident on June 23 at French Church Street in Portarlington involved damage to a pub and a car, assaults, producing a knife, and theft.

Lauren Brennan (27) with an address of 14 Clonmullen Drive, Edenderry, and her co-accused Niamh O'Neill, (29) with an address of 48 Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington were in court.

Detective Garda Derek Barnett read out the charge numbers in court to Judge Marie Keane.

He said that Ms Brennan was arrested, brought to Tullamore Garda Station and charged on Monday, October 22 over the incidents. She made no reply after caution.

Ms O'Neill was arrested on October 21 in Portarlington and charged.

Ms Brennan faces two charges, both involving damage to a 2009 Toyota Corolla owned by Noel Foy.

Ms O'Neill faces 11 charges from the same day and place, including assault causing harm and theft.

Her charges are: damage to the same car, damage to the front door window of Barrow Lodge in French Church St belonging to Noel Foy, damaging glasses, assaulting Noel Foy, two charges of assaulting Stephen Pierce, assaulting Shona Mulherne causing harm, theft in the course of a dispute with Sean McAlorum, and producing a knife, theft in the course of a dispute with Matthew McAlorum, producing a knife, and theft in the course of a dispute with Stephen Pierce, producing a knife.

The final charge Ms O'Neill faces is that she stole €250 and six bottles of Wicked worth €31.80, the property of Noel Foy.

They were both remanded on bail to a court hearing on November 15, for appeal date and disclosure.