Offaly gardaí warn of suspicious individual selling perfume door to door

Offaly gardaí have moved to warn residents of the possible suspicious selling of perfume in the county.

Gardaí in Birr received reports on Thursday evening, November 9, of an individual attempting to sell pharmacy products door to door in the Scurragh area.

The person in question was selling perfume, which gardaí say may not be genuine. The seller told residents that the products were from a local pharmacy.

Gardaí have stressed to the Offaly Express that "no local pharmacies are going door to door selling anything and reports should be made to Gardaí in Birr."

Reports of similar incidents can be reported to Birr Garda Station on (057) 916 9710.