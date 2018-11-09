Escalation Policy activated again at Tullamore Hospital

Tullamore Hospital has once again activated its Escalation Policy to deal with A&E overcrowding.

According to the INMO this morning, 29 patients are awaiting admission at Tullamore's A&E department with 20 of those on trolleys.

In a statement, management said, "Tullamore Hospital remains extremely busy this morning, Friday, November 9, with many patients requiring admission. There are currently 34 people in the emergency department and 20 admitted and awaiting an inpatient bed. Just over 111 people attended the Emergency Department on November 8."

"The Hospital is complying with the escalation policy and all measures are being taken to address the current situation, including active discharge planning by working with patients, families and Community Health Organisations to plan discharges so beds can be available for those admitted," a spokesperson said.

"The Hospital regrets any delays experienced by our patients. People are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital prioritises care for patients most in need. People are asked to consider all their healthcare options, including Injury units or GP and Out of Hours Services which may provide more appropriate and comfortable healthcare for those who are not in need of urgent attention," they concluded.