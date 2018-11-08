Offaly GAA Star officially opens new Lidl store in Offaly

Offaly LGFA Captain, Mairead Daly, was on hand today to officially open Lidl s new and improved store in Birr.

The newly built store will create 10 new jobs within the locality. Customers can avail of 130 free parking spaces which will include a number of parent and child as well as disabled spaces.

The new store boasts a modern architectural design, spacious interior layout with higher ceilings and wider aisles, meaning Lidl can offer customers an enhanced shopping experience, with the same great value. A Lidl to Go coffee machine and a larger fresh bakery area will offer customers an increased range of delicious, freshly baked goods. Improved facilities for store staff will include a larger canteen and welfare area and shower facilities.

The new store incorporates a range of strategies to reduce environmental impact. It is powered by green electricity and is certified to ISO50001 energy efficiency standards. The store offers customers free use of a number of electric vehicle charging points. LidlIreland recently announced its commitment to the introduction of electric vehicle charging points to all new stores and across all major store refurbishment projects. This announcement means that Lidl will provide the largest network of electric vehicle chargers in the Irish supermarket sector, enabling customers to charge their electric vehicles free of charge whilst they shop.

Store Manager, Michael Ledwoch, commented, "We are delighted to open our newly built store in Offaly and offer our loyal customers an improved and superior shopping experience in the new look store. It is also exciting to welcome a number of new recruits to the team, to meet the needs of our growing customers base. We would like to thank our customers for their patience over the past few months of construction and all our staff for their hard work and commitment. We are also honored to have Offaly LGFA Captain, Mairead Daly join us to open the new store.Lidl is committed to working with its growing number of over 200 Irish suppliers to bring the best of fresh, local produce to its network of 158 stores throughout the Republic of Ireland."

To celebrate the opening, Lidl also welcomed representatives from St. Vincent de Paul Birr and Daughters of Charity St. Anne to collect a donation of €500 each to go towards the charities and the hard work that they do.

For further information on Lidl, its products, opening hours and any career opportunities please visit www.lidl.ie.