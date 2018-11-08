PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning Offaly home overlooking the Grand Canal hits the market

This canal-side period property in Daingean, Co. Offaly, must be one of the most picturesque homes in the county.

This is a stunning four-bed two-storey period house was constructed the early 1900s and is set behind wrought iron gate railings. It comes to the market for €475,000.

Located on Molesworth Street a matter of metres from the banks of the Grand Canal, this truly impressive home with its redbrick-clad windows enjoys superb views from its upper floors.

PICTURED: One of the stunning bedrooms inside the €475,000 property in Daingean

The property's light-filled interior is a magnificent family home and many of its period features remain intact.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway with fanlight over, two beautiful reception rooms at either side of the hallway, breakfast room, kitchen and four bedrooms, one of which is ensuite.

The property is further enhanced by a stunning private walled back garden with coach house in the courtyard area. The courtyard area lends itself very well to al fresco dining.

VIDEO: Take the virtual tour of the stunning period home in Daingean

