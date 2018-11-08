Escalation Policy activated again at Tullamore Hospital

The HSE's Escalation Policy has been activated for the second time this week amid serious overcrowding at Tullamore Hospital.

In a statement, management said, "Tullamore Hospital is very busy today, Thursday 8th of November with 18 patients requiring admission to an inpatient bed in the Emergency Department."

"The escalation policy is activated and patients are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital manages the peak in attendance and additional demand on the service."

"The Hospital regrets any delays experienced by our patients. Hospital Management are working to implement measures so that patients can transfer to wards and hospital beds as quickly as possible and are working with Community Health Organisations to minimise discharge delays for patients."