Offaly County Council announces emergency road closure

Offaly County Council has announced an emergency road closure at Knockballyboy/Togher.

The Council has advised of the road clsoure to facilitate emergency road repairs in the area.

As a result, a road closure will be in place on the R402 (main Ballinagar to Daingean Road) from 9:30am to 5:00pm on Thursday, November 8.

Offaly: Road works commencing tomorrow 08/11/18 at 9.30 am on the R402 Knockballyboy, Co. Offaly. 53°16'45.7"N 7°19'01.6"W



Northbound Traffic is being diverted at Ballingar towards Geashil.

Southbound Traffic is being diverted at Daingean towards Walsh’s Island. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 7, 2018

Diversion routes will be in place for the duration. Offaly County Council apologies for any inconvenience.

