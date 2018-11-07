Offaly community gutted after life-saving defibrillator is damaged

The Birr Community Responder Group has expressed dismay after a vitally important defibrillator was damaged.

The defibrillator, which is located outside Peter Fox's Totalhealth Pharmacy was damaged when its casing was cracked in recent days.

The group suspect this was as a result of vandalism. Birr Community Responder Group said, "It is very sad to see that the cabinet holding a life-saving piece of equipment has been damaged in our town."

It appears the damaged was caused at some stage over the course of last weekend and has caused extensive water damage to the defibrillator itself, rendering it unusable.

The group said, "people need to realise that a defibrillator can save someone's life and needs to be respected."

They appealed to anyone who may have suspicious of malicious behaviour in the area over the last week to contact Birr Garda Station on 0579169710.