Van spotted 'acting suspiciously' near Offaly houses
Gardai have responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in Offaly by issuing a community alert in the area.
Locals reported a grey Ford Transit van acting suspiciously in the Kinnitty and Clonaslee areas on Wednesday morning.
The registration of the van is thought to be 09-DL.
The behaviour was reported to Gardai.
Any further sightings or information should be directed to Gardaí.
