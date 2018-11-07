Van spotted 'acting suspiciously' near Offaly houses

Gardai have responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in Offaly by issuing a community alert in the area.

Locals reported a grey Ford Transit van acting suspiciously in the Kinnitty and Clonaslee areas on Wednesday morning.

The registration of the van is thought to be 09-DL.

The behaviour was reported to Gardai.

Any further sightings or information should be directed to Gardaí.

