Offaly gardaí issue Christmas shopping warning

Laois-Offaly gardaí have issued a warning to shoppers as the Christmas season commences.

Laois-Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt. Graham Kavanagh is asking people to ensure their vehicles are locked.

He says his colleagues are warning people "not to store valuables in the car," but says, "if you do, keep them out of sight."

"Be alert to your location when placing items in your car," Sgt. Kavanagh added.

"This is particularly relevant over the next two months as people are shopping in the lead-up to the festive season," he concluded.