Escalation Policy activated at Tullamore Hospital amid severe overcrowding

The HSE's Escalation Policy has been activated at Tullamore Hospital today, Tuesday, November 6, amid severe overcrowding at their A&E department.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this morning showed that 38 patients are awaiting admission at Tullamore's A&E department, making it the third most overcrowded in the country.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Tullamore Hospital is very busy today, Tuesday 6th of November with 28 patients requiring admission in the Emergency Department and 10 surge beds open to deal with the additional demand."

"The escalation policy is activated and patients are being advised that they will experience delays as the hospital manages the peak in attendance and additional demand on the service."

"The Hospital regrets any delays experienced by our patients. Hospital Management are working to implement measures so that patients can transfer to wards and hospital beds as quickly as possible and are working with Community Health Organisations to minimise discharge delays for patients," they concluded.