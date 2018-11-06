Offaly forecaster issues storm warning for later this week

Offaly forecaster Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel has warned that yet another storm is approaching Ireland this week.

"Over the course of the last couple of day,s I have been monitoring the charts in regards to the potential of a spell of wet and very windy weather this Friday," he explained.

"The latest guidance suggests that there exists the possibility of wind reaching as high as 130 km/h in some coastal areas during Friday and into Friday night," he added.

With this in mind, Cathal has issued a severe weather alert, which "may be upgraded or downgraded depending upon the evolution of the storm over the coming days."

"At present, the storm looks like affecting all parts of the country but with coastal areas most at risk," Cathal warned.

"Presently the projected strength of the storm has the potential to produce winds of over 120 km/h, with maximum gusts at present ranging anywhere between 120-130 km/h."

"Some models such as ICON-EU show winds approaching 150 km/h across some southern and western coastal areas, however, I don't expect those projections to be true at present," the meteorologist concluded.