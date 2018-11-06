Man killed in early morning Midlands road crash

A man has been killed in a fatal road crash in Laois.

Gardaí in Portlaoise report that the fatality occurred at about 8.50am on Tuesday, October 6 on the N80 Portlaoise to Carlow road close to Simmon's Mill Cross between Stradbally and Arles.

The deceased is understood to be aged in his 40s and of Latvian origin.

Road diversions are in place and an investigation is underway.

Gardaí in Laois are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Contact 057 8674100.