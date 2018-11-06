Fundraising begins for Tullamore Church attacked by vandals

A GoFundMe page has been established to support the repair works needed at St. Catherine's Church in Tullamore following last week's attack.

104 panes of glass were broken at the Church of Ireland church last week, prompting gardaí into an investigation.

In response, the community has established a GoFundPage, which has already raised over €1,350 in two days, to help fund the estimated €70,000 repair costs.

The GoFundMe campaign reads: "Following the recent malicious damage to eight windows in St. Catherines Church Tullamore, we are launching an appeal to pay for the grills to protect the windows after they have been repaired."

"We also hope to install security cameras around the Church to prevent this from happening again. Thank you to everyone for their overwhelming good wishes and kind offers of support which we have received," the parish said.

