Gardaí deal with single-vehicle crash in Offaly

Gardaí have dealt with a single-vehicle crash in Offaly.

Gardaí were alerted when a car crashed on the N62 between Birr and Roscrea, near Sharavogue at 8am on Monday morning, November 5.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision, according to gardaí.

Traffic was affected for a short time in the area as authorities dealt with the scene and early morning commuter traffic passed through the area.

The road returned to normal traffic flow shortly after 8.30pm.