Offaly supermarket issues scam warning to customers

A Super Valu store in Offaly has issued a warning to customers today regarding an elaborate phone texting scam.

The Super Valu store in Banagher posted the warning on social media on Monday.

"We want to issue a warning after receiving reports from members of the public to a text message scam that claims to offer prizes by asking them to click on a link and take a survey."

"This has NOT BEEN ISSUED BY SUPERVALU and we advise you to delete the text message if you receive it. It is a phishing scam," they warned.

They concluded by reminding customers, "Supervalu never sends out requests by text, so please be vigilant and delete the text message if you receive it."