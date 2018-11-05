Irish in Australia to be offered free flights to return for jobs in Offaly

One of the country’s leading recruitment specialists, FRS Recruitment, is offering a free flight back home from Australia to any expat who they help secure a job in Offaly or another part of the country.

The special incentive has been introduced to help encourage people who moved Down Under during the recession to re-evaluate the job opportunities available in Ireland, particularly those operating in the construction, IT and healthcare sectors.

This announcement comes ahead of a specially organised Ireland is Hiring recruitment roadshow organised by FRS Recruitment, which is taking place in Australia this week, where the Offaly jobs and other Irish opportunities will be outlined.

The roadshow will visit Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and will run from Thursday 8th November to Tuesday 13th November. Attendees at the roadshow will be provided with a range of information about moving back to Ireland, insights on the current Irish jobs market back including salary details, as well as practical advice on how to handle the logistics and paperwork involved.

The flights deal will be offered to anyone who successfully secures a job through FRS Recruitment. While the offer extends to all sectors, FRS will be targeting personnel who wish to work in the construction, IT, healthcare, medical device/ pharmaceutical and financial sectors during the roadshow, in light of particular demand for qualified staff across these industries.

Speaking about why they have decided to take this step, Colin Donnery, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said, “As the country is moving closer to full employment it is becoming more difficult to find suitably qualified personnel. Companies in Offaly and all across Ireland are increasingly looking further afield to find people to fill important roles. For these companies it is not just about filling the vacancy, it is about finding the right candidate that meets their needs."

“During the recession, a lot of qualified, educated people left these shores to seek out opportunities that simply were no longer available in Ireland. Australia was a particularly popular location, given the thriving jobs marketplace Down Under at that time. Many of these expats have since gone on to develop strong careers in Australia, growing their experience and maintaining impressive CVs."

“Having had extensive dealings with the Irish community in Australia we are aware of a significant number of expats who harbour hopes of returning home. The point of the Ireland is Hiring roadshow is to help these people understand just how significant the opportunities are back in Ireland at the moment."

“We hope that by providing people with job details, giving them the key salary and logistical information, while also providing them with the incentive of free flights, it will encourage more people to seriously consider applying for roles back in Ireland. We have a significant number of roles available in every part of Ireland, including a wide range in Offaly."

“There is a particularly strong demand for personnel in the construction, IT, healthcare, medical device/ pharmaceutical and financial sectors at the moment. There are plenty of Irish people working in these sectors in Australia who would be of great interest to employers back in this country. We know just how badly their skillsets are needed in this market and how these great positions could provide a fantastic opportunity for returning home,” Mr. Donnery concluded.