'Pushy' salesmen in van operating in Offaly for last eight weeks - Gardaí warn

Gardaí have issued a warning to Offaly residents about a number of 'pushy' salespeople operating in the county for the last couple of months.

Gardaí told the Offaly Express that "a white van, possibly a transit, has been in the Clara area several times over the last 6 to 8 weeks. It has furniture images on the sides of it."

No reg is available but gardaí say the individuals are calling to houses in the town selling suites of furniture. "While no offence has been committed the men are said to be quite pushy," they warned.

"They are taking old suites of furniture from houses and selling new ones."

The most recent incident was on November 1 when they called to an elderly lady on Church Street in Clara. She did not inform her family until that night.

Gardai are appealing to families to remind older family members and those that may be vulnerable to talk to them about such activity and not to engage with such sales techniques and to also tell family and Gardai as soon as they can.