Offaly community group gets €10,000 lotto windfall

The North Offaly Community Development Network (NOCDN), which reaches out daily to vulnerable elderly living in rural areas in the County, has been named as Community Category Winner in the first-ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The Network received its Award - aimed at honouring the extraordinary work impacting on communities all over Ireland thanks to National Lottery Good Causes funding – at a glittering gala dinner in Dublin on Saturday.

36 finalists from all over Ireland gathered for the gala Awards dinner which was hosted by TV presenter Karen Koster and filmed for broadcast on Virgin Media One on November 11 at 9.30 p.m.

As a category winner the North Offaly Community Development Network receives €10,000 to go back to support its services.

The Network’s Community Service Programme provides a range of vital services to the elderly including meals-on-wheels, home and garden maintenance and home visiting. It is also improving the elderly’s security by installing personal monitored alarms, smoke alarms and other related services.

The majority of elderly supported by the Network are referred by public health nurses, occupational therapists, social care workers and others working with older and vulnerable people.

National Lottery Good Causes funding has helped NOCDN sustain and develop effective and safe services so older people can continue to live in their own homes and community for as long as possible, reducing demands on more costly HSE and long-term care.

Since the Community Services Programme was set up in 2009 there has been a steady increase in its client base each year, with 189 older and vulnerable people now availing of at least one of its core services. Volunteer drivers delivered an average of 6,500 meals-on-wheels to 48 clients last year. Its home visiting services teams currently visits an average of thirty-nine clients weekly.

The Home & Garden Team completed work for one hundred and eight clients during 2017.

More than 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of Health, Sport, Youth, Community, Arts & Culture, Heritage and the Irish Language. Last year alone €226 million was raised for Good Causes by players of National Lottery games – or an incredible €620,000 a day.

Since the National Lottery was established over 30 years ago players in Ireland have helped raise more than €5.3 billion for Good Causes, funding which has shaped the development of modern Ireland.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, congratulated the NOCDN on winning the Award: “The Network impressed the judging panel with the work they are doing in their communities to reach out to the elderly. It is fitting that Ireland’s unsung heroes who work quietly under the radar to improve lives and make a difference are honoured in these inaugural National Lottery Good Awards. Their work often goes unrecognised – but it is so valued.”

The National Lottery Good Cause Awards winners 2018 are:

Overall and Youth Category: St Catherine’s Grief Centre, Limerick



Sports & Recreation: Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue



Community: The North Offaly Community Development Network



Heritage: St. Catherine’s Church Restoration Committee, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim



Arts & Culture: Waterford Healing Arts Trust



Health: Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI), Dublin



Irish Language: Raidió Rí-Rá, Dublin

