Electric Picnic band pay tribute to Offaly teacher following untimely death

Electric Picnic band King Kong Company have paid tribute to late Tullamore teacher Nigel Brennan following his sudden death this week.

The Sacred Heart Secondary School teacher and Tullamore native died suddenly at his home in the town on Monday morning.

The beloved teacher was laid to rest after a funeral service on Wednesday after widespread tributes were paid by colleagues, friends and family.

It's understood Nigel attended the Electric Picnic festival last weekend where King Kong Company were performing.

Having met the Offaly man, the band took to social media on Thursday evening to pay their own tribute.

"Saddened to hear about the untimely passing of Nigel Brennan (that’s Nigel in the white t-shirt above). All our love and condolences to the Tullamore crew, Nigel’s friends, family and former students," they wrote.

"Festivals and bands will come and go, but friends, family and loved ones are impossible to replace. Look after each other and cherish each other," they concluded.

Nigel was described this week by a colleague as a "keen mind and kind soul, beloved by us all."

May he rest he peace.