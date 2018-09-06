Tullamore Hospital release statement amid severe A&E overcrowding

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore has released a statement as overcrowding reached record levels this week.

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is experiencing a significant peak in emergency attendances in the last number of days with 47 patients reports as being without a bed there on Thursday morning.

"Over 500 people have attended the Hospital’s emergency department since Saturday, September 1. 10% or 100 patients whom attended required admission. The medical complexity of these patients attending the Emergency Department was high and this results in the need for admission for some patients," the statement read.

Giving an update this evening, the hospital said, "there were 36 patients awaiting an inpatient bed at 8am this morning, as of 2pm today, there was a 44% reduction in that number with 16 people awaiting an inpatient bed and work will continue to allocate the remaining patients this evening."

"The Hospital is complying with the escalation policy and all measures are being taken to address the current situation, including active discharge planning and the Hospital continues to work with patients, families and Community Health Organisations to plan discharges so beds can be available for those admitted. It is acknowledged that the demand for inpatient medical beds exceeds capacity on occasions," it continued.

"The Hospital caters for a large geographical area and is the specialist centre for the Midlands for Orthopaedics, Renal, Oncology and ENT which are medically complex and high referral specialities and this has an impact on capacity and the ability for the Hospital to respond to unscheduled care demands."

"This is further impeded by the shortage of sufficient supported care step down facilities, for example for provision of rehab. As part of planning for the upcoming winter period, the Hospital has proposed increasing bed capacity with staffing and process reviews to improve patient flow which will contribute to better access to inpatient beds," the spokesperson said.

"Figures for July 2018 demonstrate that there is an overall increase of almost 4.8% on attendances at the Emergency Department in Tullamore Hospital this year, when compared to the same month last year. This compares to 1.9% across all hospitals within the DMHG for July 2018."

"Tullamore Hospital, like all other hospitals, continues to experience additional demands for services. However, staff have continued to treat and care for 6,570 people as inpatients and 16,286 day cases so far this year, despite necessary non-urgent cancellations and impacts of severe weather events in the early part of this year."

The statement concluded: "The Hospital sincerely regret that patients continue to experience prolonged waiting periods we are prioritizing care for patients who need urgent care. People are asked to consider all their healthcare options, including Injury units or your GP may provide more appropriate and comfortable healthcare for those who are not in need of urgent attention."